Showcase (SHO) Market Capitalization Achieves $13,644.70

Showcase (SHO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a total market cap of $13,644.70 and $14.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Showcase has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00117437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 67.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.73 or 0.00686634 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00089194 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012784 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

