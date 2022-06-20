Shiba Inu Reaches One Day Volume of $247.65 Million (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Shiba Inu has a market cap of $4.48 billion and approximately $247.65 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Shiba Inu coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.53 or 0.01110122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004832 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00107920 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00080853 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00013397 BTC.

Shiba Inu Profile

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . Shiba Inu’s official website is www.shiba.win . Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

