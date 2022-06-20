Sharkey Howes & Javer Lowers Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sharkey Howes & Javer trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,255 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,615 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $223,126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,673,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.73. 486,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,224,803. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.89 and a 200 day moving average of $123.62.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

