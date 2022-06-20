Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $10.35 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,152 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $10,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $383,789,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,937,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,775,000 after buying an additional 643,285 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,750,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,232,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,378,000 after buying an additional 495,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,286,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,243 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.25. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.