Sharkey Howes & Javer Grows Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 183.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,473 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up about 0.8% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.94. The stock had a trading volume of 22,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,414. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.84. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

