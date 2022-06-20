Sharkey Howes & Javer Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,332 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 165,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 146.9% in the first quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 83,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.26. The company had a trading volume of 81,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,110. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.15. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46.
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.