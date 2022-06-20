Shadows Hits Market Cap of $231,363.89 (DOWS)

Shadows (DOWS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Shadows has a market cap of $231,363.89 and approximately $39,546.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,909.94 or 1.00018419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00121755 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

