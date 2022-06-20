Shadows (DOWS) Price Hits $0.0087

Shadows (DOWS) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last week, Shadows has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Shadows coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Shadows has a total market cap of $231,363.89 and $39,546.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,909.94 or 1.00018419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00121755 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

