Selway Asset Management Sells 1,600 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Selway Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 44,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FRA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.14. 5,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,781. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

