Selway Asset Management Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Selway Asset Management lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,085 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 2.6% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.30.

FedEx stock traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.90. The company had a trading volume of 225,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,182. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.27. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $304.59. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

