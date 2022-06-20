Selway Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Polaris stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.54. 16,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,583. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.58. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $94.24 and a one year high of $139.79.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

PII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.20.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

