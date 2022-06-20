Selway Asset Management Buys Shares of 3,200 GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,194,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,813,000 after purchasing an additional 48,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,653,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,427,000 after purchasing an additional 49,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,839,000 after buying an additional 20,895 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GameStop by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,366,000 after buying an additional 50,855 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in GameStop by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,438,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

GameStop stock traded up $9.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.14. The stock had a trading volume of 194,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of -1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.57 and its 200 day moving average is $127.09. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $255.69.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.63). GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director Ryan Cohen purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.76 per share, with a total value of $10,176,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $92,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

