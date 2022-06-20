Seedify.fund Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $24.83 million and $2.40 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00005074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.45 or 0.01300840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00100644 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00089525 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013280 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars.

