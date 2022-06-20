Scotiabank Trims Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Target Price to C$42.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canfor from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

CFPZF opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. Canfor has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $27.05.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

