Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FIDELIS iM LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 165,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 146.9% in the first quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 83,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.26. 81,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,110. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.15. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

