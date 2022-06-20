Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $257.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 320 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 270 to CHF 240 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 256 to CHF 245 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 260 to CHF 250 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS:SHLAF opened at $174.39 on Monday. Schindler has a 12 month low of $171.75 and a 12 month high of $329.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.27.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

