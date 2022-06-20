Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,582 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,867 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $18,018,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 15.6% during the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 10.8% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,601 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Salesforce by 11.7% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in Salesforce by 4.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,975,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $386,262.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,184,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,135 shares of company stock worth $21,650,944. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

Salesforce stock opened at $163.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.50.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

