Sage Capital Advisors llc Raises Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage makes up approximately 2.2% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. Citigroup increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

TAP traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.37. The stock had a trading volume of 113,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,615. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $57.45.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

