Sage Capital Advisors llc Invests $811,000 in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

STIP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.68. 176,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,416. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.65.

