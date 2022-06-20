Sage Capital Advisors llc Invests $103,000 in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 26,559,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624,249 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 22,716,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,371,000 after buying an additional 1,916,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,810,000 after buying an additional 224,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,343,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,222,000 after buying an additional 60,770 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FOLD shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 21,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $174,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $99,823.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,745.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,860 shares of company stock worth $571,602. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.00. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 84.97% and a negative return on equity of 95.05%. The business had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

