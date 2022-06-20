Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $728,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $128.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,185. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.42.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

