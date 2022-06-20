Sage Capital Advisors llc Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sage Capital Advisors llc decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 5.2% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,979. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.59. 3M has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $203.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.