Sage Capital Advisors llc Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 63,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,464,000 after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $337.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,317,159. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

