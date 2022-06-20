Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives $138.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAFRY shares. Barclays raised shares of Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €120.00 ($125.00) to €134.00 ($139.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Safran from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Safran from €137.00 ($142.71) to €140.00 ($145.83) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of SAFRY opened at $23.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Safran has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0924 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%.

About Safran (Get Rating)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.