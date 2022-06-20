ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Down 16.6% This Week

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $3.49 million and $629,445.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00011182 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009169 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00166528 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000069 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000391 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

