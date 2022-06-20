Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered Roblox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.44.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average of $56.58. Roblox has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 2.29.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 49,411 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,259,000 after purchasing an additional 575,746 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

