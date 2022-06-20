RK Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

RK Asset Management LLC reduced its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. J&J Snack Foods accounts for approximately 4.2% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JJSF traded up $6.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,154. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.18 and a 200 day moving average of $147.62. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.57. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $117.45 and a 1 year high of $180.00.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.50). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $281.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 78.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JJSF. StockNews.com began coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

