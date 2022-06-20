RK Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

RK Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 1,212.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Marten Transport comprises approximately 0.2% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Marten Transport by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42,699 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 827,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,986,000 after acquiring an additional 55,832 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Marten Transport by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 41,611 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.23. 22,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,843. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $287.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.17 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

