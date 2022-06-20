Rewardiqa Trading 10.4% Lower This Week (REW)

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. Rewardiqa has a total market cap of $10,967.96 and $5.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rewardiqa coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rewardiqa has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000304 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00093329 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

REW is a coin. Its launch date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

