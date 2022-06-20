Reviewing Gambling.com Group (GAMB) and Its Competitors

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Gambling.com Group to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

This table compares Gambling.com Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gambling.com Group 24.76% 18.59% 15.74% Gambling.com Group Competitors -151.91% -80.01% -26.04%

25.8% of Gambling.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gambling.com Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gambling.com Group $42.32 million $12.45 million 27.57 Gambling.com Group Competitors $3.74 billion $52.84 million 6.86

Gambling.com Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gambling.com Group. Gambling.com Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gambling.com Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gambling.com Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gambling.com Group Competitors 99 747 1667 40 2.65

Gambling.com Group presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.35%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 65.59%. Given Gambling.com Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gambling.com Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St. Helier, Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.