ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ReneSola has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NYSE:SOL opened at $4.89 on Friday. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $328.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. ReneSola had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 106,499 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $468,595.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,710,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,526,653.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in ReneSola by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in ReneSola by 61.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ReneSola by 23.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

