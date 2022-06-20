Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Position Decreased by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,889 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RF. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

NYSE RF traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.70. 487,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,806,296. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

