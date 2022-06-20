Reef Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11.08 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. In the last seven days, Reef has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Reef has a total market cap of $66.95 million and approximately $11.08 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Reef

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 19,509,853,969 coins and its circulating supply is 19,606,928,548 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

