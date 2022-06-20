RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 23rd. Analysts expect RedHill Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 113.98% and a negative return on equity of 379.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RedHill Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $0.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $11.18.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 492.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 65,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 956,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 76,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 24,855 shares in the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

