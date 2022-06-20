Realio Network Hits Market Capitalization of $152,942.75 (RIO)

Realio Network (RIO) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Realio Network has a total market cap of $152,942.75 and $48,833.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00112622 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.94 or 0.00963145 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00082429 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.05 or 0.00494471 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

