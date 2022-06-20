RB Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Royce Value Trust accounts for about 0.9% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. RB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Royce Value Trust worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 766,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after buying an additional 153,213 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 135,063 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,335,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,072,000 after buying an additional 61,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,706. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

