RB Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $443.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,652. The business has a fifty day moving average of $458.80 and a 200 day moving average of $425.41. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $492.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Argus raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.