Raze Network Trading Up 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $831,791.40 and approximately $1.84 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

