Raymond James Raises Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $60.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AR. Mizuho raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.05.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 3.71. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $786.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $34,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,027,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,704,600 in the last 90 days. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $816,157,000 after acquiring an additional 513,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,925,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $401,189,000 after purchasing an additional 94,788 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,095,000 after buying an additional 94,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,793,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

