Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Hits $0.0130 on Top Exchanges

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $6.48 million and $136,354.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004862 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00108222 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 72% against the dollar and now trades at $125.75 or 0.00612075 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00080149 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.94 or 0.00496174 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

