Rage Fan (RAGE) Hits Market Capitalization of $93,802.90

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Rage Fan has a market cap of $93,802.90 and approximately $1,560.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00117437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.73 or 0.00686634 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00089194 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012784 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.