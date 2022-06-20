Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Quebecor to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Quebecor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday.

QBCRF traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04. Quebecor has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $26.89.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

