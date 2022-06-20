Qubitica Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.00 (QBIT)

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubitica coin can currently be bought for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qubitica has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00276255 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002780 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000618 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.98 or 0.01812167 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006452 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00260432 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

Qubitica is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

