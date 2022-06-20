Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Reduces Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Credit Acceptance accounts for approximately 2.9% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $23,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 920.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 195.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.29, for a total transaction of $8,602,623.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,507.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance stock traded up $9.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $469.79. 3,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,010. The company’s 50-day moving average is $564.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a current ratio of 21.07. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $413.16 and a 52-week high of $703.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $13.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.30 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $455.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.64 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 44.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.50.

Credit Acceptance Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.