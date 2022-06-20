Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases 287,053 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,053 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.55% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $44,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.95. 41,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,458. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $51.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average of $49.97.

