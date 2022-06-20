Quaero Capital S.A. Invests $459,000 in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBR. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 187,677,799 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,060,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283,216 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at $83,285,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,840,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $195,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,603 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,481,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $93,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,648,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $160,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.05.

PBR traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,271,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,598,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $16.30.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $27.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 29.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.2984 dividend. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 28.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 71.20%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

