Quaero Capital S.A. Has $824,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Quaero Capital S.A. decreased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of CSX by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $28.93. 1,067,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,411,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.68.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.76.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

