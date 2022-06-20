Quaero Capital S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Quaero Capital S.A. cut its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,466.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,134,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,850 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,153,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,078,000 after acquiring an additional 78,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 50,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

BEP traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $33.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,943. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

