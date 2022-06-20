Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QRVO. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Qorvo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Qorvo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.32.

Shares of QRVO opened at $95.13 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $91.91 and a 12-month high of $201.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $331,384.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,888.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,236 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Qorvo by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 444,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after purchasing an additional 44,633 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

