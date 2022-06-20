Pundi X NEM Market Cap Hits $2.14 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $33.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

